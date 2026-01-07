Left Menu

Fatal Factory Wall Collapse in Fatehpur: Tragedy and Investigation

A fatal incident in Fatehpur district occurred when a dilapidated factory wall collapsed, trapping five workers. One labourer died on the spot, while four others were injured. The accident transpired during a drain excavation operation using a JCB machine in the Saura industrial area.

Fatal Factory Wall Collapse in Fatehpur: Tragedy and Investigation
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Fatehpur district when a dilapidated factory wall collapsed, trapping five workers underneath. The accident resulted in the death of a labourer and left four others injured, according to police reports.

The incident occurred during drainage work using heavy machinery conducted in the Saura industrial area. The factory wall, which was part of a closed establishment, came crashing down as the team was engaged in excavation work.

Police identified the deceased as 45-year-old Rajendra from Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, other injured workers Kallu, Sandeep, Kunnu, and Kuldeep, all from Sitapur district, are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have dispatched the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination, while the excavation contract was awarded to a Lucknow-based company.

