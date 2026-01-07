Earthquake Jolts Eastern Philippines: A Wake-Up Call

A moderate earthquake measuring 6.7 struck east of Baculin in the Philippines early Wednesday, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced the likelihood of aftershocks and potential damage following the offshore tremor, though initial reports indicate no casualties or property damage.

Witness accounts reveal a sense of unease. Joey Monato, local police chief in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, described momentary panic as residents ran outside despite the tremor not feeling very strong.

