Earthquake Jolts Eastern Philippines: A Wake-Up Call

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit east of Baculin in the Philippines with a depth of 10 km. Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs warns of potential damage and aftershocks. Despite no immediate reports of casualties, residents experienced panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A moderate earthquake measuring 6.7 struck east of Baculin in the Philippines early Wednesday, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced the likelihood of aftershocks and potential damage following the offshore tremor, though initial reports indicate no casualties or property damage.

Witness accounts reveal a sense of unease. Joey Monato, local police chief in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, described momentary panic as residents ran outside despite the tremor not feeling very strong.

