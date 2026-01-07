Left Menu

Real Estate Trends: Mixed Signals in Major Cities as Housing Sales Dip Slightly

Housing sales declined by 1% across eight major Indian cities, totaling 3.48 lakh units, despite a price increase of up to 19%. Knight Frank cites economic factors like low interest rates, strong growth, and low inflation for sustaining demand. NRI contributions to sales increased notably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Housing sales across eight major Indian cities experienced a 1% decline last year, with over 3.48 lakh units sold, amidst average price hikes of up to 19% according to consultancy Knight Frank.

During a virtual press conference, Knight Frank India highlighted that reduced home loan interest rates, strong economic growth, and low inflation were pivotal in sustaining housing demand in 2025 despite concerns of a market correction. These factors, alongside rising contributions from NRIs, who now account for 12-15% of sales, have mitigated the impact of rising prices.

City-wise, Mumbai observed a 1% rise in sales to 97,188 units, while prices increased 7%. Bengaluru sales plateaued at 55,373 units with a 12% price increase. Sales in Delhi-NCR dropped 9% to 52,452 units, yet prices appreciated by 19%. Pune, Kolkata, and other cities showed varied sales performances and price changes.

