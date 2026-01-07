Midnight Demolition: Clearing Encroachments Near Turkman Gate

In a significant urban development move, over 50 officials from the Delhi Municipal Corporation, heavily supported by law enforcement, initiated a massive demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate. The operation involved 32 JCBs and four Poclain machines, highlighting the scale of the endeavor.

Conducted during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the mission aimed at dismantling a banquet hall and a dispensary deemed as encroachments by the Delhi High Court. According to Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone Vivek Aggarwal, the operation faced challenges due to the robust construction, with walls exceeding nine inches in thickness.

The demolition, which lasted approximately 2-3 hours, covered an area of about 36,000 square feet. The exercise fulfilled a court order to clear illegal structures, with the debris from the operation expected to fill between 250 to 300 trucks. Aggarwal ensured that the site would be cleared entirely soon, emphasizing that the nearby mosque remained intact.