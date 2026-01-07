Delhi Demolition Drive Sparks Chaos Near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque
A demolition operation near Delhi's Faiz-e-Elahi mosque led to violence, injuring five officers. A social media rumor about mosque demolition spurred a 200-strong crowd to stone-throwing. Police used force to disperse the mob, arrested five people, and are analyzing social media videos for further arrests.
An anti-encroachment drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan turned violent as police clashed with protesters near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The unrest left five officers injured after stones were thrown by a crowd reportedly stirred by false social media claims of the mosque's demolition.
Law enforcement intervened by deploying teargas, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the detention of a juvenile. The chaos erupted after around 150-200 people mobilized, alarming authorities, who are now investigating the origins of the social media posts that led to the misconception.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials clarified the mosque remained undamaged, while other illegal structures were dismantled. The police are currently scrutinizing videos to identify and prosecute those involved in the violence, as efforts continue to maintain order in the area.
