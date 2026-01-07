Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis promised comprehensive transformation for Bhiwandi if the BJP-led coalition wins the civic body elections. He emphasized infrastructure projects, assured continued support for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, and committed to improved public services, highlighting the city's historical significance and potential as a logistics hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:55 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged an all-encompassing transformation for Bhiwandi if the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition succeeds in the upcoming civic elections.
Fadnavis vowed to continue the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial assistance to women. He painted a vision for a modern Bhiwandi, citing infrastructure initiatives and the town's historical importance.
Revealing ambitious plans, he spoke of ongoing projects like the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro and initiatives to alleviate local congestion, promising enhanced public amenities backed by substantial funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
