Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged an all-encompassing transformation for Bhiwandi if the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition succeeds in the upcoming civic elections.

Fadnavis vowed to continue the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial assistance to women. He painted a vision for a modern Bhiwandi, citing infrastructure initiatives and the town's historical importance.

Revealing ambitious plans, he spoke of ongoing projects like the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro and initiatives to alleviate local congestion, promising enhanced public amenities backed by substantial funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)