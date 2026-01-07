Left Menu

Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis promised comprehensive transformation for Bhiwandi if the BJP-led coalition wins the civic body elections. He emphasized infrastructure projects, assured continued support for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, and committed to improved public services, highlighting the city's historical significance and potential as a logistics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:55 IST
Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged an all-encompassing transformation for Bhiwandi if the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition succeeds in the upcoming civic elections.

Fadnavis vowed to continue the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial assistance to women. He painted a vision for a modern Bhiwandi, citing infrastructure initiatives and the town's historical importance.

Revealing ambitious plans, he spoke of ongoing projects like the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro and initiatives to alleviate local congestion, promising enhanced public amenities backed by substantial funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

 Switzerland
2
Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

 India
3
Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

 Global
4
Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026