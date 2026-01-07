Left Menu

Joyous Arrival: Rare Mountain Gorilla Twins Born in Conflict-Scarred Congo Park

Twins born to a mountain gorilla in Congo's Virunga National Park represent a significant event for the endangered subspecies. Despite challenges in the conflict-ridden region, conservation efforts continue to support their survival. The newborns, born to Mafuko, mark a hopeful step for the park's gorilla population.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:30 IST
In a region beset by conflict and environmental challenges, a glimmer of hope has emerged as a mountain gorilla gave birth to twins in the embattled regions of eastern Congo's Virunga National Park, a significant event for the preservation of this endangered species, the park announced on Wednesday.

The mother, named Mafuko, delivered the healthy twins earlier this year on January 3, delighting conservationists amidst the turmoil of a park where many regions remain under rebel control. The initial phase of life is critical for the newborns, who rely entirely on their mother for sustenance and protection, the statement emphasized.

Efforts to ensure their survival include close monitoring by park officials. Images released highlighted Mafuko, the determined 22-year-old gorilla mother, cradling her new offspring—a poignant reminder of the importance of conservation work in this threatened habitat.

