Tragic Construction Fall Sparks Negligence Investigation

A construction worker tragically lost his life, and another was gravely injured after falling from the fifth floor of a building they were painting without safety harnesses, according to local police.

The unfortunate incident led to a First Information Report (FIR) of negligence being filed at Sushant Lok Police Station, implicating two contractors in the case. The deceased, identified as Avdhesh Nishad from Kalesar village in Uttar Pradesh, was accompanied by Ran Vijay, who sustained serious injuries.

A complaint was lodged by Nishad's brother, Aakash, detailing how the tragedy unfolded on Tuesday. The duo had been tasked with painting a building in Sector 42 when the accident occurred. According to Aakash, contractor Atul contracted the task to Tavrez Alam, neither of whom ensured the use of safety equipment. Police investigations are ongoing, with arrests anticipated soon.

