Left Menu

'If it expires, it expires,' Trump tells NYT about US-Russia nuclear treaty

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:58 IST
'If it expires, it expires,' Trump tells NYT about US-Russia nuclear treaty
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty ⁠with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that "if it expires, ​it expires."

The last remaining ‍U.S.-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on ⁠February ‌5. ⁠It caps the number of strategic nuclear ‍warheads that the two ​nations can deploy,

"We'll just do ⁠a better agreement," Trump told ⁠The New York Times, adding that China should be ⁠incorporated in any future agreement. The ⁠interview ‌took place on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial tran...

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital regulations overhaul, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital regulations overhaul, s...

 Global
3
REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entities

REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts

UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackout...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026