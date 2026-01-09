'If it expires, it expires,' Trump tells NYT about US-Russia nuclear treaty
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that "if it expires, it expires."
The last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on February 5. It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the two nations can deploy,
"We'll just do a better agreement," Trump told The New York Times, adding that China should be incorporated in any future agreement. The interview took place on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€U.S.-Russia
- â€Œtook
- U.S.
- Russia
- Donald Trump
- China
- â The New York Times
- New START
- Trump
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts
UPDATE 1-'If it expires, it expires,' Trump tells NYT about US-Russia nuclear treaty
UPDATE 3-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts
UK's Starmer, Trump discuss security and Russia deterrence in Arctic region
Russian attack cut water to more than 1.7 million Ukraine households, deputy PM says