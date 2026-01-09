U.S. President Donald Trump ‌appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty ⁠with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that "if it expires, ​it expires."

The last remaining ‍U.S.-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on ⁠February ‌5. ⁠It caps the number of strategic nuclear ‍warheads that the two ​nations can deploy,

"We'll just do ⁠a better agreement," Trump told ⁠The New York Times, adding that China should be ⁠incorporated in any future agreement. The ⁠interview ‌took place on Wednesday.

