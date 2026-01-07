UP RERA Spurs Real Estate Boom with Record Registrations
Real estate project registrations in Uttar Pradesh surged by 19% in 2025, with investment climbing to Rs 68,328 crore. The number of approved units increased by 22.5%. Non-NCR regions saw significant growth, with Lucknow emerging as a key hub. Rising activity was noted in religious cities, driven by tourism.
- Country:
- India
Registration under the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority surged by 19% in 2025, marking an investment record of Rs 68,328 crore compared to the previous year's 259 projects.
Data from UP RERA, released on Wednesday, indicates a significant rise in capital investment from Rs 44,526 crore in 2024 to Rs 68,328 crore in 2025, representing an absolute increase of Rs 23,802 crore. The state approved a total of 1.54 lakh residential and commercial units over the two years.
Non-NCR districts accounted for a larger growth share, revealing a trend of balanced regional development, particularly in cities like Lucknow, which emerged as a significant hub with 67 projects. The rise is attributed to increased real estate activity in religious cities, propelled by improved connectivity and urban redevelopment projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Job Market: Navigating Through Hiring Lows Amid Economic Growth
Revolutionizing Rural Financial Access: New MoU Paves Way for Inclusive Growth
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP Leads in Claims
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production