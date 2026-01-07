Left Menu

UP RERA Spurs Real Estate Boom with Record Registrations

Real estate project registrations in Uttar Pradesh surged by 19% in 2025, with investment climbing to Rs 68,328 crore. The number of approved units increased by 22.5%. Non-NCR regions saw significant growth, with Lucknow emerging as a key hub. Rising activity was noted in religious cities, driven by tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:22 IST
Registration under the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority surged by 19% in 2025, marking an investment record of Rs 68,328 crore compared to the previous year's 259 projects.

Data from UP RERA, released on Wednesday, indicates a significant rise in capital investment from Rs 44,526 crore in 2024 to Rs 68,328 crore in 2025, representing an absolute increase of Rs 23,802 crore. The state approved a total of 1.54 lakh residential and commercial units over the two years.

Non-NCR districts accounted for a larger growth share, revealing a trend of balanced regional development, particularly in cities like Lucknow, which emerged as a significant hub with 67 projects. The rise is attributed to increased real estate activity in religious cities, propelled by improved connectivity and urban redevelopment projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

