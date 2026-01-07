UP RERA Spurs Real Estate Boom with Record Registrations

Registration under the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority surged by 19% in 2025, marking an investment record of Rs 68,328 crore compared to the previous year's 259 projects.

Data from UP RERA, released on Wednesday, indicates a significant rise in capital investment from Rs 44,526 crore in 2024 to Rs 68,328 crore in 2025, representing an absolute increase of Rs 23,802 crore. The state approved a total of 1.54 lakh residential and commercial units over the two years.

Non-NCR districts accounted for a larger growth share, revealing a trend of balanced regional development, particularly in cities like Lucknow, which emerged as a significant hub with 67 projects. The rise is attributed to increased real estate activity in religious cities, propelled by improved connectivity and urban redevelopment projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)