AI Stocks Propel S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Market Fluctuations
The S&P 500 hit a record high as gains in AI stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet outweighed declines in other sectors. Despite a dip in JPMorgan, the tech sector remains a focal point for investors, with companies like Anthropic planning major fundraises. Economic data suggests potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
The S&P 500 achieved a new milestone on Wednesday, buoyed by significant gains in AI stocks, notably Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, which all rose by over 1%. Investor enthusiasm for AI was further highlighted by Anthropic's plans to raise funds valuing the Claude chatbot maker at approximately $350 billion, eclipsing many major corporations.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's plans to limit Wall Street's investment in single-family homes led to declines in shares of related companies like American Homes 4 Rent and Blackstone. Real estate platform Zillow, however, saw a 2.5% uptick. JPMorgan faced a setback with a 2.4% drop after being downgraded by Wolfe Research.
Sector-wise, eight of the 11 S&P 500 indexes advanced, with materials and healthcare showing substantial gains. As economic indicators point towards a moderate labor market, the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies remain under close scrutiny, while global geopolitical tensions could influence market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Economy Poised for Robust Growth in 2025-26
Geopolitical Tensions and Global Economy: A Midweek Market Analysis
Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Key US Labor Data
FCA Penalizes Former Carillion Executives for Misleading Investors
Euro Zone Economy Boosted by Strong Service Sector Amid Manufacturing Slump