AI Stocks Propel S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Market Fluctuations

The S&P 500 achieved a new milestone on Wednesday, buoyed by significant gains in AI stocks, notably Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, which all rose by over 1%. Investor enthusiasm for AI was further highlighted by Anthropic's plans to raise funds valuing the Claude chatbot maker at approximately $350 billion, eclipsing many major corporations.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's plans to limit Wall Street's investment in single-family homes led to declines in shares of related companies like American Homes 4 Rent and Blackstone. Real estate platform Zillow, however, saw a 2.5% uptick. JPMorgan faced a setback with a 2.4% drop after being downgraded by Wolfe Research.

Sector-wise, eight of the 11 S&P 500 indexes advanced, with materials and healthcare showing substantial gains. As economic indicators point towards a moderate labor market, the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies remain under close scrutiny, while global geopolitical tensions could influence market dynamics.

