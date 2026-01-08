Left Menu

AI Stocks Propel S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Market Fluctuations

The S&P 500 hit a record high as gains in AI stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet outweighed declines in other sectors. Despite a dip in JPMorgan, the tech sector remains a focal point for investors, with companies like Anthropic planning major fundraises. Economic data suggests potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Updated: 08-01-2026 01:34 IST
The S&P 500 achieved a new milestone on Wednesday, buoyed by significant gains in AI stocks, notably Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, which all rose by over 1%. Investor enthusiasm for AI was further highlighted by Anthropic's plans to raise funds valuing the Claude chatbot maker at approximately $350 billion, eclipsing many major corporations.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's plans to limit Wall Street's investment in single-family homes led to declines in shares of related companies like American Homes 4 Rent and Blackstone. Real estate platform Zillow, however, saw a 2.5% uptick. JPMorgan faced a setback with a 2.4% drop after being downgraded by Wolfe Research.

Sector-wise, eight of the 11 S&P 500 indexes advanced, with materials and healthcare showing substantial gains. As economic indicators point towards a moderate labor market, the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies remain under close scrutiny, while global geopolitical tensions could influence market dynamics.

