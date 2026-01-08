Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Fossils ‌found in Moroccan cave may be a close Homo ⁠sapiens ancestor

Fossilized bones and teeth dating to 773,000 years ago unearthed in a Moroccan cave ​are providing a deeper understanding of the ‍emergence of Homo sapiens in Africa, representing the remains of archaic humans who may have ⁠been close ‌ancestors of ⁠our species. Researchers said the fossils - lower jawbones ‍of two adults and a toddler as ​well as teeth, a thigh bone and some ⁠vertebrae - were unearthed in a cave called Grotte ⁠à Hominidés at a site in the city of Casablanca. The ⁠cave appears to have been a den for predators, ⁠with ‌the thigh bone bearing bite marks suggesting the person may have ⁠been hunted or scavenged by ‍a hyena.

