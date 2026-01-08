Reuters Science News Summary
Researchers said the fossils - lower jawbones of two adults and a toddler as well as teeth, a thigh bone and some vertebrae - were unearthed in a cave called Grotte à Hominidés at a site in the city of Casablanca.
Fossils found in Moroccan cave may be a close Homo sapiens ancestor
Fossilized bones and teeth dating to 773,000 years ago unearthed in a Moroccan cave are providing a deeper understanding of the emergence of Homo sapiens in Africa, representing the remains of archaic humans who may have been close ancestors of our species. Researchers said the fossils - lower jawbones of two adults and a toddler as well as teeth, a thigh bone and some vertebrae - were unearthed in a cave called Grotte à Hominidés at a site in the city of Casablanca. The cave appears to have been a den for predators, with the thigh bone bearing bite marks suggesting the person may have been hunted or scavenged by a hyena.
