3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Assam on Thursday evening, three days after a 5.1 tremor jolted the state and its neighbouring areas. Mondays quake, which struck Morigaon district at a depth of 50 km, left three people injured and caused minor damage to houses and structures in Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Nagaon districts.The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making the area prone to earthquakes.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:08 IST
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Assam on Thursday evening, three days after a 5.1 tremor jolted the state and its neighbouring areas. According to officials, the latest quake had its epicentre in Udalguri district and lay at a depth of 10 km. It was recorded at 7.30 pm at 26.71 N latitude and 92.30 E longitude. Tremors were felt in central and northern parts of the state, including Guwahati. No injury or damage of property have been reported, the officials added. Monday's quake, which struck Morigaon district at a depth of 50 km, left three people injured and caused minor damage to houses and structures in Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Nagaon districts.

The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making the area prone to earthquakes.

