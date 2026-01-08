Left Menu

Two shanties built 'illegally' on govt land razed in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:41 IST
Two shanties allegedly built illegally on the land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 12 market area here was demolished in what authorities described as a crackdown on organised criminals.

The government land was allegedly occupied using property acquired through crimes committed by Karan, a native of Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Karan is allegedly a habitual criminal who has serious criminal cases against him, including for making death threats and possessing illegal weapons. He has also been jailed several times, they said.

A senior police officer said that Karan illegally occupied approximately 50 square yards of government land of HSVP (Haryana Urban Development Authority) located in Sector-12, Gurugram and had constructed two shanties.

A team of district authorities razed both of the shanties today, the officer added.

