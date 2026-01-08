Two shanties built 'illegally' on govt land razed in Gurugram

Two shanties allegedly built illegally on the land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 12 market area here was demolished in what authorities described as a crackdown on organised criminals.

The government land was allegedly occupied using property acquired through crimes committed by Karan, a native of Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Karan is allegedly a habitual criminal who has serious criminal cases against him, including for making death threats and possessing illegal weapons. He has also been jailed several times, they said.

A senior police officer said that Karan illegally occupied approximately 50 square yards of government land of HSVP (Haryana Urban Development Authority) located in Sector-12, Gurugram and had constructed two shanties.

A team of district authorities razed both of the shanties today, the officer added.

