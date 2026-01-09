Chicken Strategy to Secure Republic Day Skies

The Delhi Forest Department is gearing up for the Republic Day celebrations with a new measure to ward off black kites from aircraft zones by using over 1,270 kg of chicken meat. This initiative is in collaboration with the Indian Air Force to prevent potential bird strikes.

The annual preventive exercise replaces buffalo meat with chicken to redirect the birds away from air routes during the aerial displays. Locations with a high concentration of kites like the Red Fort and Jama Masjid have been identified for this operation.

The feeding schedule involves distributing small chicken pieces at 20 locations between January 15 and 26. Supplies are meticulously planned to ensure the birds remain away from aircraft flight paths, allowing uninterrupted Republic Day proceedings.