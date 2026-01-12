Anomaly Strikes ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission
ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during its third stage, affecting its flight path intended for a Sun-Synchronous Orbit. The first two stages performed well, but disturbances were detected towards the end of the third stage. An analysis of the issue is ongoing.
ISRO's latest mission with the PSLV-C62 rocket faced an unexpected anomaly during its third stage, impacting its trajectory. The mission aimed to deliver an Earth Observation satellite and several commercial payloads into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit.
The 44.4-metre-tall rocket lifted off as planned from the spaceport, with its first two stages operating as expected. However, disturbances were noted towards the conclusion of the third stage, causing deviations in its flight path.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the team is analyzing the data to pinpoint the cause of the anomaly. The mission, which marked ISRO's first launch of the year, was conducted under a contract with NewSpace India Ltd.
