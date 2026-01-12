Left Menu

Anomaly Strikes ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission

ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during its third stage, affecting its flight path intended for a Sun-Synchronous Orbit. The first two stages performed well, but disturbances were detected towards the end of the third stage. An analysis of the issue is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:30 IST
Anomaly Strikes ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's latest mission with the PSLV-C62 rocket faced an unexpected anomaly during its third stage, impacting its trajectory. The mission aimed to deliver an Earth Observation satellite and several commercial payloads into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit.

The 44.4-metre-tall rocket lifted off as planned from the spaceport, with its first two stages operating as expected. However, disturbances were noted towards the conclusion of the third stage, causing deviations in its flight path.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the team is analyzing the data to pinpoint the cause of the anomaly. The mission, which marked ISRO's first launch of the year, was conducted under a contract with NewSpace India Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India
2
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
3
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
4
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026