Goa's Mandatory Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Initiative

Goa government mandates rooftop rainwater harvesting for large residential, commercial, and government buildings, with exemptions for those using wastewater recycling. The initiative, under the 'Catch the Rain 2025' campaign, aims to equip schools and buildings with rainwater systems to support groundwater recharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:48 IST
The Goa government has taken a significant step by mandating rooftop rainwater harvesting for large residential, commercial, and government buildings, announced Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar in the legislative assembly.

During the winter session, the minister elaborated on the state's strategies, including post-monsoon water harvesting. The efforts involve constructing dams and bandharas in rivers, nullahs, and streams to bolster water conservation.

Moreover, the government is actively promoting rainwater harvesting in various establishments and has rolled out a policy detailed in the December 1, 2022 official gazette. Under the 'Catch the Rain 2025' campaign, the objective is to install rainwater systems extensively, while exemptions apply to users with effective wastewater recycling systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

