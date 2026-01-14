Tragic Highway Collision: Teen's Life Cut Short

A tragic accident on the Western Express Highway claimed the life of a 19-year-old student, leaving his friend severely injured. The deceased, identified as Farhan Sheikh, lost his life in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tempo early Wednesday.

The incident resulted in serious injuries to Shahid Khan, who was riding pillion with Sheikh. Their two-wheeler crashed into a tempo that suddenly braked near Milan Subway as they were returning to Goregaon after visiting the Mahim dargah.

The tempo driver, Deepak Dhotre, has since been detained by the authorities for rash driving. Sheikh, who worked as an ITI electrician intern at Versova Metro Station, was pronounced dead upon arrival at VN Desai Hospital, where Khan continues to receive medical treatment.

