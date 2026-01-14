Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision: Teen's Life Cut Short

A 19-year-old student named Farhan Sheikh died, and his friend Shahid Khan was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash with a tempo on the Western Express Highway. The accident happened near Milan Subway when the tempo abruptly braked. The driver, Deepak Dhotre, was arrested for rash driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:06 IST
Tragic Highway Collision: Teen's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Western Express Highway claimed the life of a 19-year-old student, leaving his friend severely injured. The deceased, identified as Farhan Sheikh, lost his life in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tempo early Wednesday.

The incident resulted in serious injuries to Shahid Khan, who was riding pillion with Sheikh. Their two-wheeler crashed into a tempo that suddenly braked near Milan Subway as they were returning to Goregaon after visiting the Mahim dargah.

The tempo driver, Deepak Dhotre, has since been detained by the authorities for rash driving. Sheikh, who worked as an ITI electrician intern at Versova Metro Station, was pronounced dead upon arrival at VN Desai Hospital, where Khan continues to receive medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India
2
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

 India
3
TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

 India
4
Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026