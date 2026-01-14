Delhi's Unspent Air Quality Funds: A Missed Clean Air Opportunity

The Delhi government has come under scrutiny as a report reveals that funds designated for tackling the city's rampant air pollution have gone unspent. According to a status note by the Department of Environment and Forest, Rs 38.67 crore allocated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) remained unused in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The deputy secretary's document highlighted the intended use of these funds for initiatives such as road paving, mechanised sweeping, and greening activities. Yet, these projects faced roadblocks due to delays in tenders, bid evaluations, and required administrative approvals, even as pollution levels remain a pressing issue in the capital.

Data indicate that from 2021 to 2025, Rs 72.41 crore was released by the Central Pollution Control Board to the MCD and NDMC. However, a significant portion remains unutilized, stalling essential pollution-control projects. The MCD hopes to deploy the unspent money towards water sprinklers, road paving, and traffic corridor greening as tenders continue to undergo evaluation.