Left Menu

Delhi's Unspent Air Quality Funds: A Missed Clean Air Opportunity

Delhi's efforts to combat air pollution are hindered by unspent funds from the National Clean Air Programme. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi faced delays in utilizing Rs 38.67 crore meant for pollution control due to pending approvals and tender evaluations, leaving several key projects stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:05 IST
Delhi's Unspent Air Quality Funds: A Missed Clean Air Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has come under scrutiny as a report reveals that funds designated for tackling the city's rampant air pollution have gone unspent. According to a status note by the Department of Environment and Forest, Rs 38.67 crore allocated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) remained unused in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The deputy secretary's document highlighted the intended use of these funds for initiatives such as road paving, mechanised sweeping, and greening activities. Yet, these projects faced roadblocks due to delays in tenders, bid evaluations, and required administrative approvals, even as pollution levels remain a pressing issue in the capital.

Data indicate that from 2021 to 2025, Rs 72.41 crore was released by the Central Pollution Control Board to the MCD and NDMC. However, a significant portion remains unutilized, stalling essential pollution-control projects. The MCD hopes to deploy the unspent money towards water sprinklers, road paving, and traffic corridor greening as tenders continue to undergo evaluation.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India
2
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

 India
3
TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

 India
4
Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026