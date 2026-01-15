Saks Global's Real Estate Strategy Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

Saks Global's significant real estate assets may prove crucial as the luxury retailer attempts to navigate bankruptcy proceedings, filed recently under Chapter 11. A year after a debt-heavy acquisition, intended to unify Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus, doubts loom over its ability to regain stability.

Real estate expert Brandon Isner suggests that closing non-performing retail spaces could be vital for the group's survival. Sale-leaseback deals could offer liquidity without ceasing operations, explained Matt Weko from JLL Capital Markets. Saks Global's portfolio includes 125 stores across key U.S. locations, excluding its flagship Fifth Avenue store.

Bankruptcy filings hint at the company's plans to shut 'dark stores'. Analysts warn that internal competition with Neiman Marcus at shared sites could be detrimental. As direct luxury retail gains ground, restructuring efforts focus on sustaining operations with a significant financing package, pending judicial approval.

