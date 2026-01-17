Devotees Injured in Uttar Pradesh Road Mishaps

Two road accidents in India's Uttar Pradesh state resulted in injuries to 35 devotees traveling for religious observances. The mishaps occurred in the Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts over the weekend.

In Pratapgarh, a pick-up vehicle carrying devotees overturned after being struck by a bus on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway, injuring 23 passengers. Meanwhile, dense fog in Sultanpur contributed to a collision involving another vehicle, leaving 12 injured.

The local police have reported serious conditions for some victims. Authorities are continuing investigations while the injured are receiving care at nearby medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)