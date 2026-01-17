Left Menu

INS Sagardhwani Sets Sail for Sagar Maitri Initiative

INS Sagardhwani, India's research vessel, embarks on the fifth 'Sagar Maitri' initiative, promoting scientific cooperation within Indian Ocean Rim nations. This movement, part of India's SAGAR vision, enhances regional growth and security through oceanographic research. The voyage involves collaboration with countries such as Oman, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:11 IST
INS Sagardhwani, a prominent oceanographic research vessel from India, set sail on the fifth installment of the 'Sagar Maitri' initiative from Southern Naval Command, symbolizing a key step in India's maritime scientific efforts.

Participating in the ceremonial flag-off were notable dignitaries including Radha Mohan Singh, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, and Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, indicating the significant backing and importance of this initiative.

Emphasizing scientific collaboration with Indian Ocean Rim nations, Sagar Maitri aligns with India's SAGAR vision, focusing on security and growth in the region. This mission enables joint research, echoing historical marine exploration routes, thus enhancing regional oceanographic studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

