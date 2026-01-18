Catastrophic Steel Plant Explosion in Inner Mongolia

An enormous explosion rocked a steel plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, on Sunday, with state media reporting five people missing and several others injured.

The blast caused significant tremors in surrounding areas, according to the official Xinhua news agency, though the cause is still being investigated. Firefighting teams are actively working to manage the situation, with numerous injured individuals having been rescued.

Social media footage from the scene depicts flames leaping skywards, engulfing large parts of the facility as the incident unfolded. Preliminary checks confirm five missing individuals, while the total number of injured remains unclear, but there have been no reports of fatalities so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)