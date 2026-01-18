Left Menu

Catastrophic Steel Plant Explosion in Inner Mongolia

A massive explosion at a steel plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, has left five missing and several injured. The blast caused noticeable tremors, and fire services are actively responding. The cause remains under investigation, while social media footage reveals extensive damage and flames engulfing the factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:29 IST
An enormous explosion rocked a steel plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, on Sunday, with state media reporting five people missing and several others injured.

The blast caused significant tremors in surrounding areas, according to the official Xinhua news agency, though the cause is still being investigated. Firefighting teams are actively working to manage the situation, with numerous injured individuals having been rescued.

Social media footage from the scene depicts flames leaping skywards, engulfing large parts of the facility as the incident unfolded. Preliminary checks confirm five missing individuals, while the total number of injured remains unclear, but there have been no reports of fatalities so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

