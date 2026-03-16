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School Van Blaze Averted: Firefighters Save the Day

In Thane district, a fire gutted a school van in a private school's parking area. No injuries were reported as the van was empty. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:16 IST
School Van Blaze Averted: Firefighters Save the Day
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  • India

A school van parked in a private school's lot in Thane district was engulfed in flames on Monday, according to officials. Thankfully, no injuries occurred as the vehicle was unoccupied.

Located on Diva-Agasan Road, the school reported the incident promptly, leading to a swift response from firefighters. A rescue vehicle was dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was successfully extinguished by 5:45 PM.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire, with no official conclusions released yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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