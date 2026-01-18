Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Nagpur: Sanitation Worker Dies in Vehicle Mishap

A sanitation worker in Nagpur died after a hydraulic compactor hopper detached and fell on him from a garbage truck. The incident occurred while the truck was unloading waste, leading to a protest by the worker's family and colleagues, demanding compensation.

A sanitation worker, aged 39, tragically lost his life when a hydraulic compactor hopper fell on him from a garbage truck in Nagpur, sparking a protest by his family and colleagues.

The unfortunate event unfolded around 9 am at Budhwari Bazaar, where Siddharth, also known as Siddhu Chandrakant Ghodke, was on duty. He was employed by a private company engaged by the Nagpur civic body. As the vehicle arrived to unload waste, Siddharth moved to the truck's rear, only for the machinery to malfunction and fall on him.

Severely injured, Siddharth was swiftly taken to Government Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The incident prompted his family and coworkers to gather at the Sakkardara police station, alleging frequent breakdowns of the company's vehicles and seeking Rs 25 lakh in compensation. Police assured them of a thorough investigation and action.

