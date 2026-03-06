Left Menu

Maharashtra is country's financial engine, will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2047: CM Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:23 IST
Maharashtra is country's financial engine, will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2047: CM Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is country's financial engine, will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2047: CM Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly.

TRENDING

1

Pramerica Launches Rising Bharat Fund Targeting Midcap Growth

 Global
2
Spy Allegations: Arrests in London Amid Tensions with Iran

Spy Allegations: Arrests in London Amid Tensions with Iran

 United Kingdom
3

Navi Lenders Summit 2026: Shaping the Future of India's Credit Ecosystem

 India
4
ED Raids: Unveiling the Heat on Anil Ambani's Reliance Power

ED Raids: Unveiling the Heat on Anil Ambani's Reliance Power

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026