All villages in Maharashtra with a population of more than 1,000 will be connected by concrete roads: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
