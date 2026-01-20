China Launches Advanced UAV-Based Atmospheric Experiment to Improve Forecasting of Yunnan-Guizhou Weather Front

China’s meteorological researchers have completed a major airborne observation campaign aimed at improving forecasting of one of the country’s most influential and complex weather systems—the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front.

From 15 January to 1 March, the Airborne Comprehensive Observation Experiment on the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front was conducted at the Mile Field Research Stadium of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) in Mile, Yunnan. The experiment marks a significant step forward in the use of high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and integrated observation networks for severe weather research.

High-tech observation to unlock complex weather dynamics

The experiment combined independently developed high-altitude UAV systems, Mengzi Beidou sounding equipment, and ground-based remote sensing vertical observation instruments deployed across two locations. Through coordinated airborne and surface-based measurements, researchers gathered high-resolution data on the three-dimensional structure of the front.

This integrated approach aims to deepen scientific understanding of the vertical structure, movement patterns, and evolution mechanisms of the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front—also known as the Kunming Quasi-Stationary Front—and to strengthen forecasting and early-warning capabilities.

A critical weather system affecting one-fifth of China

The Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front is one of southwest China’s most persistent and impactful weather systems, influencing nearly one-fifth of the country’s total land area.

During the cold season, the front frequently triggers freezing rain and snow disasters. In the warm season, it is often responsible for severe convective weather, including heavy rainfall and hailstorms. Accurate forecasting of its behaviour is therefore critical for disaster prevention and emergency response.

Strategic location enables 3D atmospheric insight

Mile lies within a key frontogenesis and sensitivity zone for the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front, making it an ideal site for observing how the front advances, retreats, and interacts with complex terrain.

Leveraging this advantage, the Mile Stadium has developed a “One Station and Two Networks” observation model, integrating:

The Mile Field Research Stadium

A Local Topographic Gradient Observation Network

An Eastern Joint Observation Network

Together, these form a comprehensive system combining point, line, and surface observations, supported by advanced instruments such as X-band dual-polarization mobile radar and 3D wind lidar.

From research to operational forecasting

The experiment is jointly conducted by the Research Team on the Mechanism and Forecasting Technology of the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front and the Yunnan Provincial Innovation Team for Observation Product Development and Application.

“Winter is when the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front is most active and exerts its strongest influence,” said Zhang Tao, Deputy Director of the Mile Stadium. “Through this experiment, we aim to gain new insights into its vertical structure and evolution laws.”

Since March 2022, the team has collected and organised data from 49 typical cases across 321 days of observation. Key findings have already been integrated into Yunnan’s intelligent forecasting operation platform, directly supporting the linkage between precision forecasting and emergency response mechanisms.

Expanding the experiment network

Building on the success of the Mile campaign, the research team plans to expand collaborative observation experiments to five additional key frontogenesis areas affected by the Yunnan-Guizhou Quasi-Stationary Front. The expansion is expected to further enhance regional forecasting accuracy and disaster preparedness across southwest China.

The initiative highlights how UAV-based atmospheric science, advanced sensing technologies, and integrated observation networks are reshaping weather forecasting and climate risk management.