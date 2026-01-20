Inferno at Bhubaneswar's Unit-I Market: Massive Fire Destroys 40 Shops

In the early hours of Tuesday, a ferocious fire devastated Bhubaneswar's Unit-I market, leaving more than 40 shops in ruins and goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes, according to local police.

Despite the efforts of over 13 fire tenders and 80 personnel, it took three hours to extinguish the flames, although fortunately, no casualties were reported. Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi explained that the tightly packed shops hindered firefighting efforts, posing challenges in controlling the blaze.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chanchal Rana later visited the site, noting that the rapid spread of the fire was exacerbated by the use of plastic materials in the shop constructions. Emergency teams have been deployed to assess the damages, and government assistance will be extended to affected shopkeepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)