Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Operation: Leopard Removed from Sweet Shop

A leopard was rescued from a sweet shop in Nani Daman after an eight-hour operation by forest officials and police. The leopard, spotted on a staircase in the shop, was tranquilized and relocated. A staff member sustained minor injuries. The leopard had been seen in urban areas recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daman | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:17 IST
Dramatic Rescue Operation: Leopard Removed from Sweet Shop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic leopard rescue unfolded in Nani Daman, as forest and police teams orchestrated a complex operation to safely extract the animal from a local sweet shop. Reportedly, the leopard, having strayed into the urban environment, had taken refuge on a third-floor staircase.

The rescue, spanning eight hours, began after officials were alerted at 11.30 am. Using a combination of tranquilizer guns, nets, and a strategically placed cage, the team aimed to secure the leopard. Despite the animal's aggressive defense, resulting in one forest officer sustaining minor injuries, the operation concluded successfully.

Assistance from the Valsad Forest Department and a rapid response unit from Dahanu, Maharashtra, proved vital. Officials, including District Collector Saurabh Mishra, supervised this high-stakes rescue, ensuring the leopard's relocation to a safe, undisclosed site following its urban sightings, notably near Dhobi Talav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026