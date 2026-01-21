Dramatic Rescue Operation: Leopard Removed from Sweet Shop

A dramatic leopard rescue unfolded in Nani Daman, as forest and police teams orchestrated a complex operation to safely extract the animal from a local sweet shop. Reportedly, the leopard, having strayed into the urban environment, had taken refuge on a third-floor staircase.

The rescue, spanning eight hours, began after officials were alerted at 11.30 am. Using a combination of tranquilizer guns, nets, and a strategically placed cage, the team aimed to secure the leopard. Despite the animal's aggressive defense, resulting in one forest officer sustaining minor injuries, the operation concluded successfully.

Assistance from the Valsad Forest Department and a rapid response unit from Dahanu, Maharashtra, proved vital. Officials, including District Collector Saurabh Mishra, supervised this high-stakes rescue, ensuring the leopard's relocation to a safe, undisclosed site following its urban sightings, notably near Dhobi Talav.

(With inputs from agencies.)