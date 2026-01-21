Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Trigger Evacuation in Southern Russia

Ukrainian drones attacked southern Russia, injuring eight persons and leading to evacuations. A drone hit an apartment in Adygea, injuring eight. In Krasnodar, a drone threatened an apartment, prompting further evacuations. The coastal town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk saw damaged homes, while Sochi experienced minor incidents.

Ukrainian drones launched an assault on towns in southern Russia, injuring eight individuals and leading to several evacuations, according to local officials on Wednesday.

The governor of Russia's Adygean Republic, Murat Kumpilov, reported a drone attack on an apartment building in Takhtamukaysky district, causing eight injuries, including a child, with seven undergoing hospital treatment.

In Krasnodar region, Governor Venyamin Kondratiev indicated that a drone incident near an apartment in a southern village necessitated evacuations and temporary shelters. An attack in Primorsko-Akhtarsk damaged homes, while Sochi faced minor impacts.

