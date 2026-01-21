Delhi's Dog Shelters: A Budget to Tame the Streets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to allocate Rs 10 crore in its forthcoming 2026–27 budget to expand and enhance three proposed dog shelters, as indicated by officials.

This budget allocation is aimed at upgrading infrastructure in the new shelters, addressing the city's substantial stray dog population.

Construction is ongoing for a facility in Dwarka, which will initially manage around 1500 aggressive dogs. Additionally, shelters at Bijwasan and Bella Road are planned to boost the capacity of Animal Birth Control centres.

