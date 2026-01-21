Left Menu

Delhi's Dog Shelters: A Budget to Tame the Streets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to allocate Rs 10 crore in its 2026–27 budget to develop and upgrade three dog shelters. These funds aim to strengthen facilities for aggressive dogs and enhance public safety. Additional shelters in Dwarka, Bijwasan, and Bella Road are on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:55 IST
Delhi's Dog Shelters: A Budget to Tame the Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to allocate Rs 10 crore in its forthcoming 2026–27 budget to expand and enhance three proposed dog shelters, as indicated by officials.

This budget allocation is aimed at upgrading infrastructure in the new shelters, addressing the city's substantial stray dog population.

Construction is ongoing for a facility in Dwarka, which will initially manage around 1500 aggressive dogs. Additionally, shelters at Bijwasan and Bella Road are planned to boost the capacity of Animal Birth Control centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Athawale's Controversial Call: A BJP-NDA Invitation to Kerala's Chief Minister

Athawale's Controversial Call: A BJP-NDA Invitation to Kerala's Chief Minist...

 India
2
Diplomatic Engagements Coincide with Global Forums: A January Recap

Diplomatic Engagements Coincide with Global Forums: A January Recap

 Global
3
ICC Dismisses Bangladesh's Request to Relocate T20 World Cup Matches

ICC Dismisses Bangladesh's Request to Relocate T20 World Cup Matches

 Global
4
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026