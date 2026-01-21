Left Menu

Inferno in Karachi: Gul Plaza Tragedy Exposes Fire Safety Lapses

The Gul Plaza tragedy in Karachi has claimed 30 lives, highlighting the city's inadequate fire safety measures. Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, which saw a fire break out in the plaza's basement and rapidly spread. Rescuers face challenges due to limited resources and poor fire protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:08 IST
The recent Gul Plaza tragedy in Karachi has left a deep impact on the city, as thirty lives were tragically lost due to a raging inferno. Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan, who coordinated rescues amidst the chaos, expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the tragic event.

The fire, which originated in the basement of Gul Shopping Plaza, quickly consumed the structure, shedding light on Karachi's inadequate fire safety infrastructure. Despite limited resources—just 57 fire trucks and 28 stations for a sprawling city—firefighters battled relentlessly for 36 hours to control the blaze.

Rescue operations continue, hindered by lack of equipment and poor fire protocols. The incident calls into question the city's readiness for such emergencies and highlights long-standing issues with civic amenities and building safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

