Left Menu

Soldier goes missing during river crossing exercise in J-K’s Rajouri; rescue operation on

An army soldier went missing during a river crossing exercise in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Monday, prompting the launch of a joint rescue operation to trace him, officials said. The officials said an army unit was conducting a training drill in the water body as part of routine operational preparedness.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:58 IST
Soldier goes missing during river crossing exercise in J-K’s Rajouri; rescue operation on
  • Country:
  • India

An army soldier went missing during a river crossing exercise in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, prompting the launch of a joint rescue operation to trace him, officials said. They said the incident occurred in Manawar river in Khour area and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined Army and police in the operation to trace him. ''During a river crossing training exercise conducted in general area of Sundarbani, Sepoy Akshit Sharma was reported missing at around 12 pm today (Monday). Extensive search operations are underway with all available resources of the Indian Army and civil agencies being employed to locate the soldier,'' Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X. The officials said an army unit was conducting a training drill in the water body as part of routine operational preparedness. Divers and specialised rescue equipment have been deployed, and the search operation is ongoing, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026