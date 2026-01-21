Left Menu

Bhitarkanika's Avian Spectacle: A Soaring Success in Bird Census

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha reported a slight increase in its bird population with 1,52,762 avian guests, featuring 106 species. Despite fewer species observed than last year, the park saw a vibrant mix, including rare species. Migratory birds favor Odisha's wetlands for their winter sojourns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:24 IST
Bhitarkanika's Avian Spectacle: A Soaring Success in Bird Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has reported a marginal rise in its bird population, according to the latest census from the forest department. The park now hosts 1,52,762 birds, an increase from last year's 1,51,614.

Although fewer species were sighted compared to the 118 of the previous year, the recent headcount recorded 106 species of avian visitors. The diverse species included rare and endangered birds, such as grebes, gulls, and painted snipes, adding to the park's vibrant ecosystem.

Wildlife experts note that these wetlands, along with Chilika and Hirakud reservoirs, are favored by migratory birds escaping the northern hemisphere's harsh winters, making them essential habitats for these winged travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026