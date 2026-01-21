Bhitarkanika's Avian Spectacle: A Soaring Success in Bird Census

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has reported a marginal rise in its bird population, according to the latest census from the forest department. The park now hosts 1,52,762 birds, an increase from last year's 1,51,614.

Although fewer species were sighted compared to the 118 of the previous year, the recent headcount recorded 106 species of avian visitors. The diverse species included rare and endangered birds, such as grebes, gulls, and painted snipes, adding to the park's vibrant ecosystem.

Wildlife experts note that these wetlands, along with Chilika and Hirakud reservoirs, are favored by migratory birds escaping the northern hemisphere's harsh winters, making them essential habitats for these winged travelers.

