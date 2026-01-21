Delhi Gears Up: Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Republic Day Parade Rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory as the capital prepares for the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. Commuters are warned of vehicular restrictions along the Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on January 23.

Traffic disruptions will also occur on surrounding roads such as Raisina Road, Janpath, and others. Authorities have advised commuters from north to south Delhi to use Ring Road and Outer Ring Road instead. Parking bans and towing measures will be enforced in restricted areas.

While metro services remain operational, certain stations near the parade route may face entry and exit regulations. Additional provisions are in place to accommodate emergency vehicles, and traffic personnel will guide commuters at key intersections to maintain flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)