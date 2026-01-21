Mysterious Death of Tigress in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Investigation

An adult tigress was discovered dead in the Sontalai region within the Itarsi range of Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Wednesday, according to a forest official. The animal had been under observation by the Narmadapuram Forest Division for two days prior to its death.

The tigress was found in the same spot as the previous day, with no movement detected, leading to initial observations that pointed away from poaching. A postmortem revealed intact organs, and further investigation involved the Satpura Tiger Reserve's dog squad, which found no evidence of foul play in the surrounding area.

To ascertain the precise cause of death, the tigress's viscera will be sent to an authorized laboratory for examination. Preliminary findings by the medical team suggest that a stomach infection may have led to the tigress's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)