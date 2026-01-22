Left Menu

Wall Street Rebounds Amid Trump's Assurances on Greenland

Wall Street saw gains after President Trump's assurances against acquiring Greenland by force. His speech at Davos helped relieve market volatility, although uncertainty remained over U.S.-Europe trade relations. Positive earnings reports boosted banks and the energy sector, while Netflix and Kraft Heinz shares declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:07 IST
Wall Street Rebounds Amid Trump's Assurances on Greenland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street benchmarks initially rose as President Donald Trump assured world leaders in Davos he would not pursue military action to acquire Greenland, labeling it a "big piece of ice." His remarks spurred a relief rally, with major indexes climbing over 1% and easing market volatility.

Despite the upbeat start, the Nasdaq Composite relinquished some gains amid ongoing uncertainty in U.S.-Europe trade relations, especially after the European Parliament suspended work on a trade deal with the U.S. Banks and energy sectors performed well, supported by robust earnings.

Nvidia and Alphabet rebounded, each increasing by around 1.5%. Banks reported positive earnings, with notable performances from Charles Schwab and Citizens Financial Group. Conversely, Netflix and Kraft Heinz suffered declines, the latter due to possible divestiture by Berkshire Hathaway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026