Landslide Chaos: North Island's Battle Against Nature's Fury

A landslide near Mount Maunganui campsite in New Zealand's North Island caused by heavy rains has left several missing, homes evacuated, and power outages impacting thousands. Emergency services, with helicopters, are actively engaged in rescue operations. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon monitors the situation, as weather warnings are adjusted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 04:14 IST
New Zealand's North Island grappled with chaos on Thursday as a landslide hit near Mount Maunganui, a favorite tourist destination, following intense rainfall. Homes were evacuated, thousands were left without power, and roads were shut, heightening the emergency response.

The Mount Maunganui campsite was evacuated while police and emergency services raced to locate missing individuals. Helicopters were deployed to assist in search and rescue operations, as the community remained on alert.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell commented on the gravity of the situation, highlighting quick response efforts. As the tropical low pressure moved east, MetService lifted weather warnings for the North Island, offering some relief.

