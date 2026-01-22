UN Agencies Unite Data and Climate Tech to Protect Wetlands Worldwide

Two major UN bodies have formalised a new partnership to protect wetlands—some of the planet’s most critical natural infrastructure—by combining climate science, Earth observation and ecosystem expertise.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening global protection of wetlands that play a vital role in flood control, climate resilience, biodiversity and the global water cycle.

The agreement was signed on 19 January by WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo and Dr Musonda Mumba, Secretary-General of the Convention on Wetlands.

Wetlands act as natural buffers against extreme weather, absorbing floodwaters, storing carbon and regulating water flows. Yet they are among the most threatened ecosystems worldwide—placing communities at greater risk from climate-driven hazards.

“This collaboration will help enhance understanding of the interconnections between water, climate and ecosystems,” said Celeste Saulo. “Environmental protection benefits substantially from our services, from Earth system monitoring to climate science and data exchange.”

From a technology and data perspective, the partnership aims to translate advanced climate and weather intelligence into actionable tools for ecosystem protection, bridging the gap between observation and policy.

“Protecting wetlands depends on making the right decisions at the right time, and that starts with strong data,” said Dr Musonda Mumba. “This partnership connects Earth observation, weather and climate information to practical action on the ground.”

The agreement aligns closely with the World Meteorological Day 2026 theme, “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow”, highlighting how real-time monitoring and predictive analytics can safeguard natural systems before irreversible damage occurs.

Key areas of collaboration include:

Advancing understanding of the links between wetlands, hydrology and climate systems

Scaling the use of Earth observation and emerging technologies for wetland inventories, indicators and reporting

Strengthening synergies across sustainable development, climate action and disaster risk reduction, including initiatives such as Early Warnings for All

By integrating satellite data, climate modelling and hydrological science with on-the-ground conservation expertise, the partnership aims to help governments plan more effectively, respond earlier to risks, and protect wetlands as part of broader climate adaptation strategies.

As climate impacts intensify, the WMO–Ramsar agreement positions wetlands not just as conservation priorities, but as data-driven climate resilience assets—critical to protecting lives, livelihoods and ecosystems.