Left Menu

UN Agencies Unite Data and Climate Tech to Protect Wetlands Worldwide

“This collaboration will help enhance understanding of the interconnections between water, climate and ecosystems,” said Celeste Saulo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:16 IST
UN Agencies Unite Data and Climate Tech to Protect Wetlands Worldwide
“Protecting wetlands depends on making the right decisions at the right time, and that starts with strong data,” said Dr Musonda Mumba. Image Credit: X(@RamsarConv)

Two major UN bodies have formalised a new partnership to protect wetlands—some of the planet’s most critical natural infrastructure—by combining climate science, Earth observation and ecosystem expertise.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening global protection of wetlands that play a vital role in flood control, climate resilience, biodiversity and the global water cycle.

The agreement was signed on 19 January by WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo and Dr Musonda Mumba, Secretary-General of the Convention on Wetlands.

Wetlands act as natural buffers against extreme weather, absorbing floodwaters, storing carbon and regulating water flows. Yet they are among the most threatened ecosystems worldwide—placing communities at greater risk from climate-driven hazards.

“This collaboration will help enhance understanding of the interconnections between water, climate and ecosystems,” said Celeste Saulo. “Environmental protection benefits substantially from our services, from Earth system monitoring to climate science and data exchange.”

From a technology and data perspective, the partnership aims to translate advanced climate and weather intelligence into actionable tools for ecosystem protection, bridging the gap between observation and policy.

“Protecting wetlands depends on making the right decisions at the right time, and that starts with strong data,” said Dr Musonda Mumba. “This partnership connects Earth observation, weather and climate information to practical action on the ground.”

The agreement aligns closely with the World Meteorological Day 2026 theme, “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow”, highlighting how real-time monitoring and predictive analytics can safeguard natural systems before irreversible damage occurs.

Key areas of collaboration include:

  • Advancing understanding of the links between wetlands, hydrology and climate systems

  • Scaling the use of Earth observation and emerging technologies for wetland inventories, indicators and reporting

  • Strengthening synergies across sustainable development, climate action and disaster risk reduction, including initiatives such as Early Warnings for All

By integrating satellite data, climate modelling and hydrological science with on-the-ground conservation expertise, the partnership aims to help governments plan more effectively, respond earlier to risks, and protect wetlands as part of broader climate adaptation strategies.

As climate impacts intensify, the WMO–Ramsar agreement positions wetlands not just as conservation priorities, but as data-driven climate resilience assets—critical to protecting lives, livelihoods and ecosystems.

 

TRENDING

1
U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

 Global
2
Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

 Global
4
Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026