Telangana's Ambitious Vision: A $3 Trillion Economy by 2047

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced a promising partnership with the Telangana state government to advance the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. Official sources confirmed this development on Thursday.

During the ongoing WEF 2026 in Davos, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged with Jeremy Jurgens, WEF's managing director, and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration at C4IR Network. The discussions centered around the roadmap to achieving Telangana's ambitious goal of transforming into a USD 3 trillion economy. Reddy emphasized the state's drive towards promoting electric vehicles and transitioning to renewable energy. He also detailed initiatives for skills enhancement through the newly established Advanced Technology Centres, the Young India Skills University, and the Young India Sports University.

Jeremy Jurgens expressed enthusiasm for the vision's multifaceted opportunities for collaboration. He stated, 'We would like to partner in the Telangana Rising vision and be a part of the journey. Hyderabad has a great talent base.' The mission is further evidenced by the C4IR Telangana's establishment as a key healthcare and life sciences innovation hub. Furthermore, future plans include the Bharat Future City project, marking a new frontier in sustainable urban development in India.

