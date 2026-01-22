India's Recycling Revolution: Turning Waste into Wealth
India is missing significant recycling business opportunities due to inefficiencies in its informal sector, according to NITI Aayog. With e-waste, waste tyres, lithium-ion batteries, and end-of-life vehicles all presenting vast potential, the nation loses crores in revenue and economic value due to poor processing capabilities.
A series of reports by the Aayog delves into the recycling potential across various categories including e-waste, waste tyres, lithium-ion batteries, and end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), highlighting economic losses attributed to poor processing and weak regulations.
India generates substantial volumes of waste, such as 6.2 million metric tonnes of e-waste annually, expected to increase to 14 MMT by 2030, yet the country captures only 18% of its recycling potential due to inadequate formal systems. The reports propose policy and regulatory improvements to bridge this gap and capitalize on the burgeoning circular economy.
