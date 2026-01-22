Left Menu

Viral Shades: Macron's Sunglasses Spark Stock Surge

French President Emmanuel Macron's wearing of iVision Tech sunglasses at the World Economic Forum drove the company's stock up by 28%. His choice of eyewear, reminiscent of Tom Cruise in Top Gun, resulted in significant social media buzz and a spike in iVision Tech's market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:53 IST
Emmanuel Macron's choice of eyewear at the World Economic Forum in Davos sent shares of its manufacturer, iVision Tech, soaring by nearly 28% on Thursday. The sunglasses, identified as the Pacific S 01 from Henry Jullien, captured online attention, leading to widespread social media discussions.

iVision Tech's CEO, Stefano Fulchir, reported that the buzz surrounding the sunglasses added approximately 3.5 million euros to the Italian company's market capitalization. The glasses drew comparisons to Tom Cruise's iconic look in the 1986 film Top Gun, further stoking online commentary, including remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The French president's office clarified that Macron wore the sunglasses indoors to shield his eyes from a burst blood vessel, though it did not confirm the eyewear brand. Fulchir, however, identified them as Henry Jullien's model, which he stated was sent to Macron in 2024. The stock's trading was briefly paused on Wednesday and resumed, marking its record one-day rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

