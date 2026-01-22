Viral Shades: Macron's Sunglasses Spark Stock Surge

Emmanuel Macron's choice of eyewear at the World Economic Forum in Davos sent shares of its manufacturer, iVision Tech, soaring by nearly 28% on Thursday. The sunglasses, identified as the Pacific S 01 from Henry Jullien, captured online attention, leading to widespread social media discussions.

iVision Tech's CEO, Stefano Fulchir, reported that the buzz surrounding the sunglasses added approximately 3.5 million euros to the Italian company's market capitalization. The glasses drew comparisons to Tom Cruise's iconic look in the 1986 film Top Gun, further stoking online commentary, including remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The French president's office clarified that Macron wore the sunglasses indoors to shield his eyes from a burst blood vessel, though it did not confirm the eyewear brand. Fulchir, however, identified them as Henry Jullien's model, which he stated was sent to Macron in 2024. The stock's trading was briefly paused on Wednesday and resumed, marking its record one-day rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)