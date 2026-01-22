Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

A young male rhinoceros was successfully rescued from Kaziranga National Park on Thursday and transported to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), according to officials. The operation underscores the park's commitment to wildlife care and safety.

The calf was initially spotted Wednesday evening in the Sarali area of Burapahar range, leading to the deployment of a search team. Forest personnel used departmental elephants, thermal drones, and frontline staff to conduct a thorough search for the mother rhino.

A veterinary team, led by Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, provided immediate care to the calf. Despite more than 24 hours of intensive searching, the mother could not be located, prompting a decision to rescue the calf for its safety and welfare and transport it to CWRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)