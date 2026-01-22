Delhi Sizzles: Warmest January Day in Seven Years
Delhi experienced its warmest January day in seven years, with temperatures reaching 27.1 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. The India Meteorological Department reports upcoming cooler weather, with expectations of rain and thunderstorms due to a western disturbance. Temperatures are predicted to drop significantly over the next 24 hours.
- Country:
- India
Delhi registered its highest January temperature in seven years, hitting 27.1 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cooler conditions with rainfall and thunderstorms expected, owing to an ongoing western disturbance in the region.
Historically, the last time the capital experienced such high January temperatures was in 2019, with a peak of 28.7 degrees Celsius on the 21st. The present average maximum temperature this January has been around 20.4 degrees Celsius.
IMD warns of impending cooler temperatures dropping to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius, with minimums stabilizing around 12 degrees. Residents should brace for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph on Friday during early to late hours, as a yellow alert has been issued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
