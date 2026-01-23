Landslide Devastation: North Island Campground Search Continues

Emergency teams are racing against time on New Zealand's North Island, where a devastating landslide has left six people missing at a popular campground. Triggered by intense rainfall, the landslide occurred Thursday morning at Mount Maunganui, crushing several vehicles and sending families into chaos during the region's summer school holidays.

While no casualties have been confirmed at the campsite, two deaths were reported in the nearby suburb of Papamoa, including a Chinese citizen, according to police. The search-and-rescue operations have been relentless, but the instability of the site and risk of additional landslides complicate efforts to locate those unaccounted for.

The civil defence warns residents against attempting to cross landslides to reach aid stations, highlighting the hazards remaining after the week's severe weather. The local community remains on edge as roads stay closed and communication with some areas remains sparse.

(With inputs from agencies.)