Left Menu

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

The Jammu and Kashmir Valley faced severe power outages due to heavy snowfall and gusty winds. Efforts are underway to restore electricity, as the active power load fell drastically. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the government's focus on restoring essential services and anticipated a positive impact on tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:49 IST
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir grapple with massive power outages after heavy snowfall and gusty winds wreaked havoc on the valley's electrical infrastructure. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has prioritized restoring services, focusing initially on electricity, roads, and water supply.

The region's power load plummeted to under 100 MW, a stark contrast to the usual 1700 MW. Power restoration teams are actively working to overcome challenges posed by extensive tree falls and adverse weather conditions. Despite the obstacles, Abdullah remains optimistic about a quick resolution.

Abdullah highlighted the snowfall benefits, emphasizing its significance for summer water supply and tourism. The snowfall promises a potential boost in tourist influx, with ski resorts eagerly anticipating increased visitors. Meanwhile, pre-budget consultations with stakeholders aim to address economic concerns and chart a path forward.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India
2
Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

 India
3
Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026