Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Jammu and Kashmir grapple with massive power outages after heavy snowfall and gusty winds wreaked havoc on the valley's electrical infrastructure. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has prioritized restoring services, focusing initially on electricity, roads, and water supply.

The region's power load plummeted to under 100 MW, a stark contrast to the usual 1700 MW. Power restoration teams are actively working to overcome challenges posed by extensive tree falls and adverse weather conditions. Despite the obstacles, Abdullah remains optimistic about a quick resolution.

Abdullah highlighted the snowfall benefits, emphasizing its significance for summer water supply and tourism. The snowfall promises a potential boost in tourist influx, with ski resorts eagerly anticipating increased visitors. Meanwhile, pre-budget consultations with stakeholders aim to address economic concerns and chart a path forward.