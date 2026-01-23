Left Menu

Wildlife Terror Spurs Migration from Uttarakhand Hills

The increasing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand is compelling residents to migrate from hilly regions to safer areas. Former army personnel narrate the difficulties of living with constant threats from wild animals like leopards and bears, leading to more migration in search of safer and employment-friendly environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:17 IST
The escalating human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand is driving significant migration from the state's hilly regions as residents grapple with the continual threat from dangerous wildlife. Former Army Subedar Mohan Singh, now residing in his ancestral village of Kanalgarh, shares stories of living under the shadow of wildlife terror, where even nighttime trips outdoors require armed protection.

Like Singh, Balbir Singh Bisht planned to settle in his Pauri district village after retiring in 2023, only to be deterred by the presence of leopards, bears, and wild boars. Their stories, shared widely on social media, underscore the rising fear of wild animals, prompting a song highlighting these dire circumstances to gain popularity online.

Human-wildlife conflict has plagued Uttarakhand for years, but it has intensified recently, claiming lives and ruining crops. Despite various efforts, authorities acknowledge the need for more research, as even the state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal calls for studies to find a sustainable resolution to this persistent issue.

