Delhi Gears Up for AI Summit with Citywide Beautification

Delhi is sprucing up its streets as the city prepares to host the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. The Public Works Department is at the forefront, leading a comprehensive beautification initiative to welcome international guests with grandeur.

Efforts are concentrated around the Bharat Mandapam, the designated venue for the summit's main events, including the installation of striking lion sculptures and elegant musical fountains at key traffic islands.

The entire project, slated to conclude within a month, echoes the successful beautification drive seen during the G-20 Summit, with the government committed to surpassing previous standards.