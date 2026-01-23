Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for AI Summit with Citywide Beautification

The Public Works Department of Delhi is undertaking a citywide beautification project in preparation for the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. Key initiatives include the revamp of traffic islands near Hayat hotel and the installation of lion sculptures and musical fountains. Costs are estimated at Rs 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:35 IST
Delhi Gears Up for AI Summit with Citywide Beautification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is sprucing up its streets as the city prepares to host the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. The Public Works Department is at the forefront, leading a comprehensive beautification initiative to welcome international guests with grandeur.

Efforts are concentrated around the Bharat Mandapam, the designated venue for the summit's main events, including the installation of striking lion sculptures and elegant musical fountains at key traffic islands.

The entire project, slated to conclude within a month, echoes the successful beautification drive seen during the G-20 Summit, with the government committed to surpassing previous standards.

TRENDING

1
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
2
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global
3
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
4
High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026