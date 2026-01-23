Delhi Gears Up for AI Summit with Citywide Beautification
The Public Works Department of Delhi is undertaking a citywide beautification project in preparation for the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. Key initiatives include the revamp of traffic islands near Hayat hotel and the installation of lion sculptures and musical fountains. Costs are estimated at Rs 1 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi is sprucing up its streets as the city prepares to host the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. The Public Works Department is at the forefront, leading a comprehensive beautification initiative to welcome international guests with grandeur.
Efforts are concentrated around the Bharat Mandapam, the designated venue for the summit's main events, including the installation of striking lion sculptures and elegant musical fountains at key traffic islands.
The entire project, slated to conclude within a month, echoes the successful beautification drive seen during the G-20 Summit, with the government committed to surpassing previous standards.