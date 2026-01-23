Left Menu

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

The unexpected snow and rain brought an end to a long dry spell across North India, bringing both relief and disruption. Tourists and farmers welcomed the change, while it caused flight cancellations, road closures, and disrupted life in cities like Delhi and Jammu. Looking forward, continued adverse weather conditions are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dark skies shadowed North India on Friday as unexpected snow painted the hills white, and rain disrupted plans across the plains. Despite challenging weather, Delhi's Republic Day rehearsal carried on undeterred.

The sudden burst of snow and rain ended a prolonged dry period, much to the delight of tourists in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, who were primed for a long weekend. Farmers also welcomed relief for their crops, while locals in Kashmir contended with flight cancellations and shut routes.

Delhi saw its first rain of the year, which improved air quality but caused traffic chaos. The weather shift continued into Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, further illustrating the dynamic and sometimes disruptive nature of this unusual weather pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

