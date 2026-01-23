Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Dark skies shadowed North India on Friday as unexpected snow painted the hills white, and rain disrupted plans across the plains. Despite challenging weather, Delhi's Republic Day rehearsal carried on undeterred.

The sudden burst of snow and rain ended a prolonged dry period, much to the delight of tourists in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, who were primed for a long weekend. Farmers also welcomed relief for their crops, while locals in Kashmir contended with flight cancellations and shut routes.

Delhi saw its first rain of the year, which improved air quality but caused traffic chaos. The weather shift continued into Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, further illustrating the dynamic and sometimes disruptive nature of this unusual weather pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)